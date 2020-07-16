All apartments in Davie
1707 WHITEHALL DR
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1707 WHITEHALL DR

1707 White Hall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1707 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL 33324
Pine Island Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
new construction
Beautiful unit with garden and pool view. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath additional space to be used as office or den. Remodeled kitchen, wood laminate floors and tiled floors. Move in condition. Complex with great amenities. A must see! Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 WHITEHALL DR have any available units?
1707 WHITEHALL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davie, FL.
What amenities does 1707 WHITEHALL DR have?
Some of 1707 WHITEHALL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 WHITEHALL DR currently offering any rent specials?
1707 WHITEHALL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 WHITEHALL DR pet-friendly?
No, 1707 WHITEHALL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 1707 WHITEHALL DR offer parking?
No, 1707 WHITEHALL DR does not offer parking.
Does 1707 WHITEHALL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1707 WHITEHALL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 WHITEHALL DR have a pool?
Yes, 1707 WHITEHALL DR has a pool.
Does 1707 WHITEHALL DR have accessible units?
No, 1707 WHITEHALL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 WHITEHALL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 WHITEHALL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 WHITEHALL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 WHITEHALL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
