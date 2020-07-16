1707 WHITEHALL DR

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool new construction

Beautiful unit with garden and pool view. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath additional space to be used as office or den. Remodeled kitchen, wood laminate floors and tiled floors. Move in condition. Complex with great amenities. A must see! Easy to show.