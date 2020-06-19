All apartments in Davie
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:57 PM

14403 Jockey Cir

14403 Jockey Cir S · (954) 347-1254
Location

14403 Jockey Cir S, Davie, FL 33330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 4774 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Space to roam in this stunning MEDITERRANEAN STYLE ESTATE LAKEFRONT LOT in Gated community of EXECUTIVE HOMES. All A-RATED SCHOOLS, close to EQUESTRIAN AREA, 2 story 5184 s/f SPANISH INSPIRED HOME on builders acre, Automatic GENERATOR **TWO Separate 2 CAR GARAGES AIR-CONDITIONED & INSULATED Automatic GARAGE DOORS. FIRST FLOOR In-Laws quarters (or Maids),one downstairs bedroom is converted to PRIVATE OFFICE & full bathroom. Lush & METICULOUS landscaping INCLUDED in RENT!!
HEATED free-form pool/spa. S/S APPLIANCES, Granite counters, CUSTOM Banquette kitchen table & chairs stay, W & D with cabinets. Rolladen shutters. SUMMER KITCHEN & BBQ OUTSIDE. EXTRAS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14403 Jockey Cir have any available units?
14403 Jockey Cir has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14403 Jockey Cir have?
Some of 14403 Jockey Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14403 Jockey Cir currently offering any rent specials?
14403 Jockey Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14403 Jockey Cir pet-friendly?
No, 14403 Jockey Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 14403 Jockey Cir offer parking?
Yes, 14403 Jockey Cir does offer parking.
Does 14403 Jockey Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14403 Jockey Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14403 Jockey Cir have a pool?
Yes, 14403 Jockey Cir has a pool.
Does 14403 Jockey Cir have accessible units?
No, 14403 Jockey Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 14403 Jockey Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14403 Jockey Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 14403 Jockey Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14403 Jockey Cir has units with air conditioning.
