14403 Jockey Cir

Amenities
Space to roam in this stunning MEDITERRANEAN STYLE ESTATE LAKEFRONT LOT in Gated community of EXECUTIVE HOMES. All A-RATED SCHOOLS, close to EQUESTRIAN AREA, 2 story 5184 s/f SPANISH INSPIRED HOME on builders acre, Automatic GENERATOR **TWO Separate 2 CAR GARAGES AIR-CONDITIONED & INSULATED Automatic GARAGE DOORS. FIRST FLOOR In-Laws quarters (or Maids),one downstairs bedroom is converted to PRIVATE OFFICE & full bathroom. Lush & METICULOUS landscaping INCLUDED in RENT!!
HEATED free-form pool/spa. S/S APPLIANCES, Granite counters, CUSTOM Banquette kitchen table & chairs stay, W & D with cabinets. Rolladen shutters. SUMMER KITCHEN & BBQ OUTSIDE. EXTRAS