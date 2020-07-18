10792 Pine Lodge Trl

Amenities
A Unique “Renoir Majesty” Style Home Remodeled to a Modern Masterpiece, with all Magnificent & Well Appointed Finishes to Meet the Most Exclusive Expectations. Luxury and Class Together in a Magnificent Estate! A Fun Smart Home: Sound, Video, A/C, Window Treatments, Lights, and Security Cameras. Led Lighting And Impact Glass and Wireless Window Treatments, Tempered Glass and Steel Staircase-Rail, 7 Remodeled Bathrooms Featuring Tempered Glass Doors & Italian Accessories, Completely Remodel Kitchen With Viking Appliances, Premium Acre Lot W/Endless Lake views from Balcony & Patio Area, Lush Landscaping & Fenced Perimeter. Resort Style Back Yard W/Outdoor BBQ Area Equipped W/A Mist-away Mosquito Control System & A Luxurious Pool/Spa Package.