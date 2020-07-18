All apartments in Davie
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:31 AM

10792 Pine Lodge Trl

10792 Pine Lodge Trail · (954) 214-6796
Location

10792 Pine Lodge Trail, Davie, FL 33328

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$11,000

6 Bed · 7 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
A Unique “Renoir Majesty” Style Home Remodeled to a Modern Masterpiece, with all Magnificent & Well Appointed Finishes to Meet the Most Exclusive Expectations. Luxury and Class Together in a Magnificent Estate! A Fun Smart Home: Sound, Video, A/C, Window Treatments, Lights, and Security Cameras. Led Lighting And Impact Glass and Wireless Window Treatments, Tempered Glass and Steel Staircase-Rail, 7 Remodeled Bathrooms Featuring Tempered Glass Doors & Italian Accessories, Completely Remodel Kitchen With Viking Appliances, Premium Acre Lot W/Endless Lake views from Balcony & Patio Area, Lush Landscaping & Fenced Perimeter. Resort Style Back Yard W/Outdoor BBQ Area Equipped W/A Mist-away Mosquito Control System & A Luxurious Pool/Spa Package.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10792 Pine Lodge Trl have any available units?
10792 Pine Lodge Trl has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10792 Pine Lodge Trl have?
Some of 10792 Pine Lodge Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10792 Pine Lodge Trl currently offering any rent specials?
10792 Pine Lodge Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10792 Pine Lodge Trl pet-friendly?
No, 10792 Pine Lodge Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 10792 Pine Lodge Trl offer parking?
No, 10792 Pine Lodge Trl does not offer parking.
Does 10792 Pine Lodge Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10792 Pine Lodge Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10792 Pine Lodge Trl have a pool?
Yes, 10792 Pine Lodge Trl has a pool.
Does 10792 Pine Lodge Trl have accessible units?
No, 10792 Pine Lodge Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 10792 Pine Lodge Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10792 Pine Lodge Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 10792 Pine Lodge Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10792 Pine Lodge Trl has units with air conditioning.
