906 U.S. 17

Amenities
Ideally located on Hwy 17-92 on borders of Davenport and Haines City - convenient to I-4 and Hyw 27. Manufactured 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room and dining space in kitchen. Electric,Water, Sewer are all included. Small pet approved with additional deposit.
Ackley Florida Property Management
407-349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.