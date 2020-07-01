All apartments in Davenport
906 U.S. 17

906 US Route 17 · No Longer Available
Location

906 US Route 17, Davenport, FL 33837

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ideally located on Hwy 17-92 on borders of Davenport and Haines City - convenient to I-4 and Hyw 27. Manufactured 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room and dining space in kitchen. Electric,Water, Sewer are all included. Small pet approved with additional deposit.

Ackley Florida Property Management
407-349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 U.S. 17 have any available units?
906 U.S. 17 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, FL.
Is 906 U.S. 17 currently offering any rent specials?
906 U.S. 17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 U.S. 17 pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 U.S. 17 is pet friendly.
Does 906 U.S. 17 offer parking?
No, 906 U.S. 17 does not offer parking.
Does 906 U.S. 17 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 U.S. 17 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 U.S. 17 have a pool?
No, 906 U.S. 17 does not have a pool.
Does 906 U.S. 17 have accessible units?
No, 906 U.S. 17 does not have accessible units.
Does 906 U.S. 17 have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 U.S. 17 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 U.S. 17 have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 U.S. 17 does not have units with air conditioning.

