746 BENJAMIN TRAIL

This lovely two story home beautifully laid out and jam-packed with great features with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths- with an updated kitchen and covered lanai to top it off! two Master bedrooms one located on the 1st floor. Clean carpeting is found through the bedrooms and stairways. Tile found within the entire 1st floor at kitchen and dining space to ensure quick cleanup. The Kitchen offers dark toned cabinets to compliment the contrasting island, tile and wall colors. Upstairs you will also find your laundry space- ensuring you painless laundry days! Williams Preserve is a welcoming neighborhood that also provides a community pool and cabanas, playground, and is safely gated for your peace of mind. Renter's Insurance Required.