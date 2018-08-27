All apartments in Davenport
Find more places like 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davenport, FL
/
202 NORTH BOULEVARD E
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:55 AM

202 NORTH BOULEVARD E

202 North Boulevard West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Davenport
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

202 North Boulevard West, Davenport, FL 33837

Amenities

furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Partially furnished turn key home available for rent. 7 month lease term available only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E have any available units?
202 NORTH BOULEVARD E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, FL.
Is 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E currently offering any rent specials?
202 NORTH BOULEVARD E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E pet-friendly?
No, 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davenport.
Does 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E offer parking?
No, 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E does not offer parking.
Does 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E have a pool?
No, 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E does not have a pool.
Does 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E have accessible units?
No, 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E does not have accessible units.
Does 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd
Davenport, FL 33896
Champions Vue Apartments
101 Champions Vue Loop
Davenport, FL 33897
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd
Davenport, FL 33896
Artisan Living Bella Citta
1205 South Venice Blvd
Davenport, FL 33897

Similar Pages

Davenport 1 BedroomsDavenport 2 Bedrooms
Davenport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDavenport Apartments with Balcony
Davenport Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLHighland City, FLFern Park, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FL
DeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLLoughman, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins CollegeSeminole State College of Florida
University of South Florida-Main Campus