Home
/
Davenport, FL
/
202 NORTH BOULEVARD E
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:55 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
202 NORTH BOULEVARD E
202 North Boulevard West
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Davenport
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
202 North Boulevard West, Davenport, FL 33837
Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Partially furnished turn key home available for rent. 7 month lease term available only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E have any available units?
202 NORTH BOULEVARD E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Davenport, FL
.
Is 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E currently offering any rent specials?
202 NORTH BOULEVARD E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E pet-friendly?
No, 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Davenport
.
Does 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E offer parking?
No, 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E does not offer parking.
Does 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E have a pool?
No, 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E does not have a pool.
Does 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E have accessible units?
No, 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E does not have accessible units.
Does 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 NORTH BOULEVARD E does not have units with air conditioning.
