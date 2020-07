Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge fire pit gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance internet access package receiving game room online portal

Located minutes away from South Florida's most beautiful beaches, The Place at Dania Beach is the city's premier apartment rental community. Choose from our variety of exquisitely designed residences, each outfitted with high-quality finishes and comforts that make you feel at home from the moment you walk in. Beyond our residences, The Place at Dania Beach features a broad amenities package, highlighted by a rooftop swimming pool with stunning views, and an expansive sundeck equipped with a bar, fire pit and ample lounging areas. Our pet-friendly community sits only two miles from some of South Florida's most beautiful beaches and is well-connected to the area's top retailers, restaurants and venues from Fort Lauderdale to Hollywood. Altogether, The Place at Dania Beach is the ultimate urban beach community.