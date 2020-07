Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access online portal elevator parking 24hr maintenance coffee bar internet cafe package receiving

At Beach Walk at Sheridan, each one and two bedroom apartment is designed for flexible living with oversized rooms, and a washer and dryer in every apartment home. We invite you to browse our photo gallery to see more and schedule your appointment, or drop by and visit us today for your personal tour! Your exclusive experience begins with a tour of our modern, sophisticated apartments in our pet-friendly community, where you'll begin to experience all of the wonderful amenities available to you. Focused on the well-being of its residents, Beach Walk at Sheridan provides a variety of amenities including doggie wash station and a beautiful lake available to residents living in one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes. You also can't go wrong with a large balcony! Combine all of this with an ideal location near Fort Lauderdale Airport and it is clear why Beach Walk at Sheridan is a top location in Dania Beach, FL. Come visit us today for your personal tour, where you can truly ...