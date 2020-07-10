All apartments in Dania Beach
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

501 E Dania Beach Blvd

501 East Dania Beach Boulevard · (954) 640-3236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL 33004
Dania Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
guest parking
media room
Remarkable value for all the comfort you can get. THE WORKS! Next to Dania Casino, ALL Dania Beach amenities, plus the Resort style living in this community. Gym, Double sized pool, party room, pool table room, bbq area, theatre, plenty of guest parking, secured building w/intercom system, two elevator access, common laundry in the same floor plus EXTRA STORAGE!. TWO walk-in closets screened balcony. just minutes from beaches, shopping at Dania Pointe and Oakwood Plaza, FLL Intl.AIrport, great commute(US1, A1A, I-95, Turnpike, Dixie Hwy)
LOOK NO MORE THIS IS IT!!! OWNER AGENT First month and 2 month Security required Online application to ease screening. See attachments for instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 E Dania Beach Blvd have any available units?
501 E Dania Beach Blvd has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 501 E Dania Beach Blvd have?
Some of 501 E Dania Beach Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 E Dania Beach Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
501 E Dania Beach Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 E Dania Beach Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 501 E Dania Beach Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dania Beach.
Does 501 E Dania Beach Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 501 E Dania Beach Blvd offers parking.
Does 501 E Dania Beach Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 E Dania Beach Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 E Dania Beach Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 501 E Dania Beach Blvd has a pool.
Does 501 E Dania Beach Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 501 E Dania Beach Blvd has accessible units.
Does 501 E Dania Beach Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 E Dania Beach Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 E Dania Beach Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 E Dania Beach Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
