Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Private cottage in the rear of the house located near shopping, transportation, and schools. Electric and Water are $100 a month paid with the rent. Open layout with some updates done. It shares a front patio with some sitting with the other units. Parking is available in the rear alley. Fast approval process and all pets allowed with the paid pet fee. The pet fee required depends on pet type and weight. Sorry, no washer or dryer.