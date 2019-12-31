All apartments in Dania Beach
Find more places like 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dania Beach, FL
/
258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency

258 Southwest 1st Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dania Beach
See all
Dania Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

258 Southwest 1st Court, Dania Beach, FL 33004
Dania Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
CHARMING EFFICIENCY IN EXCELLENT CONDITION ON THE SECOND FLOOR WITH PRIVATE WOOD DECK ENTRANCE.
CHARMING EFFICIENCY IN EXCELLENT CONDITION ON THE SECOND FLOOR WITH PRIVATE WOOD DECK ENTRANCE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency have any available units?
258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dania Beach, FL.
What amenities does 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency have?
Some of 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency currently offering any rent specials?
258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency pet-friendly?
No, 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dania Beach.
Does 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency offer parking?
No, 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency does not offer parking.
Does 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency have a pool?
No, 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency does not have a pool.
Does 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency have accessible units?
No, 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way
Dania Beach, FL 33312
Beach Walk at Sheridan
311 E Sheridan St
Dania Beach, FL 33004
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave
Dania Beach, FL 33004
The Place At Dania Beach
180 East Dania Beach Boulevard
Dania Beach, FL 33004

Similar Pages

Dania Beach 1 BedroomsDania Beach 2 Bedrooms
Dania Beach Apartments with BalconyDania Beach Apartments with Pool
Dania Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FL
Fountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University