Home
/
Dania Beach, FL
/
258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency
258 Southwest 1st Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
258 Southwest 1st Court, Dania Beach, FL 33004
Dania Beach
Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
CHARMING EFFICIENCY IN EXCELLENT CONDITION ON THE SECOND FLOOR WITH PRIVATE WOOD DECK ENTRANCE.
CHARMING EFFICIENCY IN EXCELLENT CONDITION ON THE SECOND FLOOR WITH PRIVATE WOOD DECK ENTRANCE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency have any available units?
258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dania Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency have?
Some of 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency currently offering any rent specials?
258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency pet-friendly?
No, 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dania Beach
.
Does 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency offer parking?
No, 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency does not offer parking.
Does 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency have a pool?
No, 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency does not have a pool.
Does 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency have accessible units?
No, 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 258 Southwest 1st Court - Efficiency has units with air conditioning.
