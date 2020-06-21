Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

1411 Northwest 10th Street, Dania Beach, FL 33004 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/08/2020. No pets allowed. DESCRIPTION: 75' Dock WITH EASY OCEAN ACCESS (one fixed bridge at US1, 15 minutes to Ocean). Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom HOME in MELALEUCA GARDENS in desirable Dania Beach community. Home offers split floorplan including In-Law Suite Equipped w/Mini Kitchen. Home is only a bike ride to the beach, minutes from the FLL Airport and Dania Pointe Shopping. NO PETS. Open concept with tons of crisp natural light and water views from Every Room!! Gourmet kitchen offering stainless appliances & brand new gas range. NEW hurricane impact windows & doors throughout. Huge great room separate from main living area. Indoor laundry room. FYI - Private studio on the left side of the home is being occupied by a tenant with no access to main house or yard. REQUIREMENT: 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN Minimum household income $8000 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background CONTACT INFO: To schedule a showing, call Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10851341. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3580900 ]