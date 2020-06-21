All apartments in Dania Beach
1411 Northwest 10th Street

1411 Northwest 10th Street · (305) 528-5387
Location

1411 Northwest 10th Street, Dania Beach, FL 33004
Dania Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2051 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1411 Northwest 10th Street, Dania Beach, FL 33004 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/08/2020. No pets allowed. DESCRIPTION: 75' Dock WITH EASY OCEAN ACCESS (one fixed bridge at US1, 15 minutes to Ocean). Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom HOME in MELALEUCA GARDENS in desirable Dania Beach community. Home offers split floorplan including In-Law Suite Equipped w/Mini Kitchen. Home is only a bike ride to the beach, minutes from the FLL Airport and Dania Pointe Shopping. NO PETS. Open concept with tons of crisp natural light and water views from Every Room!! Gourmet kitchen offering stainless appliances & brand new gas range. NEW hurricane impact windows & doors throughout. Huge great room separate from main living area. Indoor laundry room. FYI - Private studio on the left side of the home is being occupied by a tenant with no access to main house or yard. REQUIREMENT: 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN Minimum household income $8000 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background CONTACT INFO: To schedule a showing, call Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10851341. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3580900 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 Northwest 10th Street have any available units?
1411 Northwest 10th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1411 Northwest 10th Street have?
Some of 1411 Northwest 10th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 Northwest 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Northwest 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Northwest 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1411 Northwest 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dania Beach.
Does 1411 Northwest 10th Street offer parking?
No, 1411 Northwest 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1411 Northwest 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 Northwest 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Northwest 10th Street have a pool?
No, 1411 Northwest 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1411 Northwest 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 1411 Northwest 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Northwest 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 Northwest 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1411 Northwest 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1411 Northwest 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
