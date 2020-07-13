All apartments in Cypress Lake
Cypress Lake, FL
Heronwood Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Heronwood Apartments

13809 Heronwood Lane · (239) 986-8734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13809 Heronwood Lane, Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9 · Avail. Aug 7

$953

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heronwood Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
online portal
Heronwood Apartments is the perfect apartment community for you; we strive to give you all the comforts of home, at an affordable price.

Our apartment community is loaded with amenities to make your life easier. With bonuses like on site clothing care, complimentary parking, and a beautiful natural landscape, you will find how convenient living at Heronwood Apartments will be.

Located in Fort Myers, living at Heronwood Apartments puts all local and big city amenities at your fingertips. In addition to local conveniences like grocery stores and banks, that surround our community, Fort Myers is home to award winning gourmet restaurants, museums, bars, entertinament, cultural centers and much more.

Please contact our friendly and professional staff to answer any questions, and to schedule a professional tour. We look forward to welcoming you into your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 or $400 depending upon credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Paid directly to provider by resident
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Unassigned Parking. Covered lot.
Storage Details: In Unit Attic Storage at no additional charge

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heronwood Apartments have any available units?
Heronwood Apartments has a unit available for $953 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Heronwood Apartments have?
Some of Heronwood Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heronwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Heronwood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heronwood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Heronwood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Heronwood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Heronwood Apartments offers parking.
Does Heronwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heronwood Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heronwood Apartments have a pool?
No, Heronwood Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Heronwood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Heronwood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Heronwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Heronwood Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Heronwood Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Heronwood Apartments has units with air conditioning.
