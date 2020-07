Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center 24hr gym pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Bay Harbor's waterfront apartment homes, in Fort Myers, FL, combine the luxury of a private home with the convenience of a private resort. Our professional management team's first concern is your satisfaction. At Bay Harbor, you will find quality living in an accessible location, putting you close to all of Fort Myers' shopping, dining, and major business centers.Residents enjoy a lifestyle filled with exceptional amenities in a relaxing and peaceful community. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind and feature private entrances, custom-designed kitchens, and expansive walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a 24 hour fitness center, business center, sand volleyball court, and newly-added spa & remodeled swimming pool area. Our pet-friendly community welcomes you, visit today and experience all that Bay Harbor has to offer.