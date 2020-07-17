1001 Robin Ln

Amenities

pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Stunning Luxury Pool home in Winter Haven Florida! - Have a staycation every weekend in this 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom POOL home in Winter Haven Florida. Hardwood, and tile flooring throughout the home! At 1423 Sq Ft there is plenty of room in this home for everyone to spread out and relax. Large Master Suite with tile shower, and double vanity sink. Minutes from LegoLand. This home is a MUST SEE. Deposit $1800. App fee $65 per person (18 years old and above). Admin fee $125.00. No smoking. Pets are subject to the landlord's approval, the monthly pet fee will apply. All applicants MUST apply online, subject to landlord's approval and review of credit and background check.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5891987)