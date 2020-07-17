All apartments in Cypress Gardens
Find more places like 1001 Robin Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress Gardens, FL
/
1001 Robin Ln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1001 Robin Ln

1001 Robin Lane · (863) 271-9524 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cypress Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1001 Robin Lane, Cypress Gardens, FL 33884

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1001 Robin Ln · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1424 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Stunning Luxury Pool home in Winter Haven Florida! - Have a staycation every weekend in this 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom POOL home in Winter Haven Florida. Hardwood, and tile flooring throughout the home! At 1423 Sq Ft there is plenty of room in this home for everyone to spread out and relax. Large Master Suite with tile shower, and double vanity sink. Minutes from LegoLand. This home is a MUST SEE. Deposit $1800. App fee $65 per person (18 years old and above). Admin fee $125.00. No smoking. Pets are subject to the landlord's approval, the monthly pet fee will apply. All applicants MUST apply online, subject to landlord's approval and review of credit and background check.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Robin Ln have any available units?
1001 Robin Ln has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1001 Robin Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Robin Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Robin Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Robin Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Robin Ln offer parking?
No, 1001 Robin Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Robin Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Robin Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Robin Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1001 Robin Ln has a pool.
Does 1001 Robin Ln have accessible units?
No, 1001 Robin Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Robin Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Robin Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Robin Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 Robin Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1001 Robin Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cypress Gardens 3 BedroomsCypress Gardens Apartments with Balconies
Cypress Gardens Apartments with ParkingCypress Gardens Apartments with Pools
Cypress Gardens Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLSebring, FLLake Wales, FL
Haines City, FLMascotte, FLForest City, FLAvon Park, FLSun City Center, FLPasadena Hills, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWildwood, FLSouthchase, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity