20765 SW 89th Ave

" Spacious 5bd/3bth, on corner lot in upscale "Cantamar Community" of Cutler Bay. This 2-story home features a RARE 1 bedroom & 1 full bath on FIRST FLOOR!!! ------ Amenities include 3-car garage, large kitchen, PORCELANA-TILE flooring (1st floor), WOOD-FLOORING (2nd floor hallway & master), vaulted ceilings, large closets, sunken tub with separate shower, his & hers sinks, varnished staircase, covered patio, and fenced yard. ------- Owner currently in process of REPAINTING ENTIRE HOME and INSTALLING WOOD FLOORING in upstairs hallway & master bedroom! ------ Available starting JULY 1, 2020. Pet’s welcome (for monthly fee). "