Last updated July 1 2020

20765 SW 89th Ave

20765 Southwest 89th Avenue · (855) 550-0528
Location

20765 Southwest 89th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL 33189
Cutler Bay

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,790

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

" Spacious 5bd/3bth, on corner lot in upscale "Cantamar Community" of Cutler Bay. This 2-story home features a RARE 1 bedroom & 1 full bath on FIRST FLOOR!!! ------ Amenities include 3-car garage, large kitchen, PORCELANA-TILE flooring (1st floor), WOOD-FLOORING (2nd floor hallway & master), vaulted ceilings, large closets, sunken tub with separate shower, his & hers sinks, varnished staircase, covered patio, and fenced yard. ------- Owner currently in process of REPAINTING ENTIRE HOME and INSTALLING WOOD FLOORING in upstairs hallway & master bedroom! ------ Available starting JULY 1, 2020. Pet’s welcome (for monthly fee). "

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20765 SW 89th Ave have any available units?
20765 SW 89th Ave has a unit available for $2,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20765 SW 89th Ave have?
Some of 20765 SW 89th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20765 SW 89th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20765 SW 89th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20765 SW 89th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 20765 SW 89th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 20765 SW 89th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 20765 SW 89th Ave offers parking.
Does 20765 SW 89th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20765 SW 89th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20765 SW 89th Ave have a pool?
No, 20765 SW 89th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 20765 SW 89th Ave have accessible units?
No, 20765 SW 89th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20765 SW 89th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20765 SW 89th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 20765 SW 89th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 20765 SW 89th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
