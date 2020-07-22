27 Apartments for rent in Crystal River, FL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
390 NW 14th Place
390 Northwest 14th Place, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Location Location Location! In desirable Crystal River Florida, in walking distance to shops, Crackers, Crab Plant, downtown. 2/2 with laundry room and one car garage and carport. Semi-furnished and semi- stocked kitchen.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1801 NW US Highway 19
1801 Suncoast Boulevard, Crystal River, FL
Studio
$25,500
14999 sqft
The former JC Penney anchor at the Crystal River Mall is now available! It boasts over 50,000 square feet of flexible space conveniently located near the proposed expansion routes of the Suncoast Parkway and the Florida Turnpike.
Results within 1 mile of Crystal River

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
485 N Briarcreek Pt
485 North Briar Creek Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Light & bright 2 bed, 2 bath duplex. Lots of tile flooring, inside laundry and fenced back yard. Located on a quiet dead end street. Window units for AC and heat.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
7885 W Gulf To Lake Highway
7885 Gulf to Lake Highway, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$1,465
100 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Available units range between 1,000 SF -4,000 sf contiguous space.
Results within 5 miles of Crystal River

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
6818 W Macopin Lane
6818 West Macopin Lane, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1488 sqft
This is an excellent 3/2 home located in Crystal River in the Mayfair Garden subdivision (off of Venable) & sits on a little over half an acre.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2142 South Gleneagle Terrace - 1
2142 S Gleneagle Ter, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1778 sqft
LONG TERM RENTAL-AVAILABLE NOW! This duplex comes complete with a cheerful kitchen/dining area, two bathrooms, three bedrooms, laundry, 2 car garage being conveniently close to shops and school.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP
4401 South Capecove Loop, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
This Homosassa get a way is a slice of heaven - Available for rent on a monthly or weekly basis. The weekly rate is $1000.00 per week. Located on the beautiful Homosassa River. Watch the manatee and dolphin right at the front door.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway
6608 Gulf to Lake Highway, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$1,500
1209 sqft
Bella Vista Plaza is a premium property with great leasing opportunity among notable existing tenants such as upscale Rocco’s Pizza and Cafe Restaurant, Qualified Management, and Enpowerment Church on a highly visible corridor of Hwy 44 in Crystal
Results within 10 miles of Crystal River

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1919 W Freeman Pl
1919 West Freeman Place, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
888 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN DESIRABLE CITRUS SPRINGS, FL - Well maintained 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home boasts a Living Room, Dining Area, Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Area, and one-car Carport.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3518 N VONNEGUT POINT
3518 North Vonnegut Point, Beverly Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1828 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, 4 bedrooms, 2baths, 2 car garage with a huge backyard and spectacular View. located in High Ridge Village, Beverly Hills Florida. Tucked away at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Built in 2019.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
52 Sj Kellner Boulevard
52 Sj Kellner Blvd, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1216 sqft
Neat and clean 2 bedroom, 1,5 bath home , one car garage with screened pool located in a great area of Beverly Hills. Monthly rent is $1400.00 includes monthly pool service and Lawn care. Tenant to hook up all utilities into their name.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
213 S Barbour Street
213 South Barbour Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
908 sqft
Nice clean house on quite street. Garage. Screen Porch. I will have more photos next week.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
6781 W. Oak Park Blvd
6781 West Oak Park Boulevard, Sugarmill Woods, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Adorable spacious villa in Sugarmill Woods. This home is bright with windows and neutral colors throughout letting in all the bright natural light. Sliders from nook lead to the peaceful wooded views. ***Lawn & Water Care Included.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1027 West Copper Mist Court
1027 West Copper Mist Court, Citrus Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1870 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home located on a quiet cul de sac with a very private setting in Terra Vista. Very Open floor plan with lots of light Close to all the amenities with a social membership available.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Greentree Street
23 Greentree Street, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2438 sqft
Beautiful Maronda Home built in 2018 practically brand new!! Home has lots of space. 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths PLUS a den. Open floorplan. Kitchen with all stainless appliances. Large island. Breakfast nook and separate formal dining area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
195 East Hartford Street #7 Unit 2B - 1
195 E Hartford St, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with a carport. All you need are your clothes and toothbrush.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
30 W Ipswich Ln
30 W Ipswich Ln, Citrus Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
This house has no mortgage on it. The price is firm. Luxurious Home in HAMPTON HILLS IN CITRUS HILLS Golf & Country Club Community-with 3 on-site Golf Courses. This Gorgeous Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Office or 4th BR.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
6779 S Pinebranch Point
6779 South Pinebranch Point, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1163 sqft
*FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL* Available April 2020. Charming WATERFRONT home with a dock located less than 1/4 mile to the boat ramp. Home features 2 bedrooms ,1 bath and 1 car garage. Beautiful nautical theme through out home.

1 of 30

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
18 Sanders Circle
18 Sanders Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2274 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Cypress Village of Sugarmill Woods. Open living space. Separate dining room. Eat in kitchen. Inside laundry room. 2 living areas make one into an office or den. Nice covered patio in back.

1 of 22

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
250 W Goldentuft Court
250 West Golden Tuft Court, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1163 sqft
Really nice large 2 bedroom / 2 bath pool home. Home features nice screened patio on front of home. 1 car garage with pull down screen and power door opener. Living room and a Florida room.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
76 S Filmore St
76 S Fillmore St, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1671 sqft
Great 2/1.5/1 Find for Beverly Hills - What a great find! This house has been updated throughout with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. New kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless appliances, large updated bathroom and tiled throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Crystal River, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Crystal River apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

