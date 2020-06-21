All apartments in Crestview
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

602 Northview Drive

602 Northview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

602 Northview Drive, Crestview, FL 32536

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Northview Drive have any available units?
602 Northview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crestview, FL.
What amenities does 602 Northview Drive have?
Some of 602 Northview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Northview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
602 Northview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Northview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 602 Northview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crestview.
Does 602 Northview Drive offer parking?
No, 602 Northview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 602 Northview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Northview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Northview Drive have a pool?
No, 602 Northview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 602 Northview Drive have accessible units?
No, 602 Northview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Northview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Northview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Northview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Northview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
