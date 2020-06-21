Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Crestview
Find more places like 602 Northview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Crestview, FL
/
602 Northview Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
602 Northview Drive
602 Northview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crestview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Location
602 Northview Drive, Crestview, FL 32536
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 602 Northview Drive have any available units?
602 Northview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crestview, FL
.
What amenities does 602 Northview Drive have?
Some of 602 Northview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 602 Northview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
602 Northview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Northview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 602 Northview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Crestview
.
Does 602 Northview Drive offer parking?
No, 602 Northview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 602 Northview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Northview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Northview Drive have a pool?
No, 602 Northview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 602 Northview Drive have accessible units?
No, 602 Northview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Northview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Northview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Northview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Northview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bel Aire Terrace
100 Bel Aire Dr
Crestview, FL 32536
Similar Pages
Crestview Apartments with Garage
Crestview Apartments with Parking
Crestview Dog Friendly Apartments
Crestview Luxury Places
Crestview Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pensacola, FL
Panama City Beach, FL
Destin, FL
Ferry Pass, FL
Navarre, FL
Ensley, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Miramar Beach, FL
Laguna Beach, FL
Bellview, FL
Warrington, FL
Brent, FL
Pace, FL
Milton, FL
West Pensacola, FL
Valparaiso, FL
Wright, FL
Bagdad, FL
Point Baker, FL
Myrtle Grove, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of West Florida
Pensacola State College