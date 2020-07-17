524 Tikell Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE JULY 10, 2020- Beautiful all brick 4 bedroom 2 bath home nestled in Antioch Estates S/D. Minutes from Duke Field and 7th Group, schools, shopping and eateries. Split floor plan features vaulted ceilings, corner fireplace, and tile in living and wet areas. Kitchen sports granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas cooking and eat in breakfast area. Large pantry and separate formal dining. Spacious master bedroom and master bath with double vanity, garden tub and separate stand up shower. Large fenced in back yard and screened in porch for outdoor enjoyment. This beauty is centrally located and will not last long. Contact listing agent to schedule showing. NO CATS, NO SMOKING! Other pets allowed on a case by case basis with owner approval and nonrefundable pet fee.