All apartments in Crestview
Find more places like 524 Tikell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crestview, FL
/
524 Tikell Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 PM

524 Tikell Drive

524 Tikell Drive · (850) 376-8989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Crestview
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

524 Tikell Drive, Crestview, FL 32536
Antioch Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE JULY 10, 2020- Beautiful all brick 4 bedroom 2 bath home nestled in Antioch Estates S/D. Minutes from Duke Field and 7th Group, schools, shopping and eateries. Split floor plan features vaulted ceilings, corner fireplace, and tile in living and wet areas. Kitchen sports granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas cooking and eat in breakfast area. Large pantry and separate formal dining. Spacious master bedroom and master bath with double vanity, garden tub and separate stand up shower. Large fenced in back yard and screened in porch for outdoor enjoyment. This beauty is centrally located and will not last long. Contact listing agent to schedule showing. NO CATS, NO SMOKING! Other pets allowed on a case by case basis with owner approval and nonrefundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Tikell Drive have any available units?
524 Tikell Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 524 Tikell Drive have?
Some of 524 Tikell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Tikell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
524 Tikell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Tikell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 Tikell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 524 Tikell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 524 Tikell Drive offers parking.
Does 524 Tikell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Tikell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Tikell Drive have a pool?
No, 524 Tikell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 524 Tikell Drive have accessible units?
No, 524 Tikell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Tikell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 Tikell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 524 Tikell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 Tikell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 524 Tikell Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bel Aire Terrace
100 Bel Aire Dr
Crestview, FL 32536

Similar Pages

Crestview 3 BedroomsCrestview Apartments with Balconies
Crestview Dog Friendly ApartmentsCrestview Luxury Places
Crestview Pet Friendly PlacesButler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLEnsley, FLFort Walton Beach, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FLWest Pensacola, FLWright, FL
Bellview, FLMilton, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLPace, FLWarrington, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity