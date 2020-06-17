Amenities

379 Crooked Pine Trail Available 07/01/20 3/2.5 Town Home With Easy Access To Bases, Beaches, & Shopping. Pet Friendly With Fenced Back Yard. - Available NOW and Move In Ready.......3/2.5 Town home with easy access to bases, beaches, & shopping. New paint throughout the entire unit. Plenty of natural light. Bedrooms are upstairs with 2 bathrooms and laundry closet. Open back patio featuring a fenced back yard for privacy. 1 car garage and covered front porch. No inside smoking. Pets may be allowed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee and owner approval.



