All apartments in Crestview
Find more places like 379 Crooked Pine Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crestview, FL
/
379 Crooked Pine Trail
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

379 Crooked Pine Trail

379 Crooked Pine Trail · (850) 729-6504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Crestview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

379 Crooked Pine Trail, Crestview, FL 32539

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 379 Crooked Pine Trail · Avail. Jul 1

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1356 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
379 Crooked Pine Trail Available 07/01/20 3/2.5 Town Home With Easy Access To Bases, Beaches, & Shopping. Pet Friendly With Fenced Back Yard. - Available NOW and Move In Ready.......3/2.5 Town home with easy access to bases, beaches, & shopping. New paint throughout the entire unit. Plenty of natural light. Bedrooms are upstairs with 2 bathrooms and laundry closet. Open back patio featuring a fenced back yard for privacy. 1 car garage and covered front porch. No inside smoking. Pets may be allowed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee and owner approval.

(RLNE5849521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 379 Crooked Pine Trail have any available units?
379 Crooked Pine Trail has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 379 Crooked Pine Trail currently offering any rent specials?
379 Crooked Pine Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 379 Crooked Pine Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 379 Crooked Pine Trail is pet friendly.
Does 379 Crooked Pine Trail offer parking?
Yes, 379 Crooked Pine Trail does offer parking.
Does 379 Crooked Pine Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 379 Crooked Pine Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 379 Crooked Pine Trail have a pool?
No, 379 Crooked Pine Trail does not have a pool.
Does 379 Crooked Pine Trail have accessible units?
No, 379 Crooked Pine Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 379 Crooked Pine Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 379 Crooked Pine Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 379 Crooked Pine Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 379 Crooked Pine Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 379 Crooked Pine Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bel Aire Terrace
100 Bel Aire Dr
Crestview, FL 32536

Similar Pages

Crestview Apartments with GarageCrestview Apartments with Parking
Crestview Dog Friendly ApartmentsCrestview Luxury Places
Crestview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLEnsley, FLFort Walton Beach, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FL
West Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FLWright, FLBagdad, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity