305 Seclusion Blvd.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

305 Seclusion Blvd.

305 Seclusion Boulevard · (850) 729-6504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

305 Seclusion Boulevard, Crestview, FL 32536

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 305 Seclusion Blvd. · Avail. Aug 10

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
305 Seclusion Blvd. Available 08/10/20 4/2 Open Concept Home Located in the Heart of Crestview and Pet Friendly - Easy commute to bases, beaches, and shopping. 3/2 home with office that can be used as 4th bedroom is convenient and located in the heart of Crestview. Neutral paint in the home. Open back deck. 2 car garage. Split floor plan, spacious kitchen, large living room and more. No inside smoking. Pets will be allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee with owner approval.

(RLNE5902177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Seclusion Blvd. have any available units?
305 Seclusion Blvd. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 305 Seclusion Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
305 Seclusion Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Seclusion Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Seclusion Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 305 Seclusion Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 305 Seclusion Blvd. offers parking.
Does 305 Seclusion Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Seclusion Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Seclusion Blvd. have a pool?
No, 305 Seclusion Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 305 Seclusion Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 305 Seclusion Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Seclusion Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Seclusion Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Seclusion Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Seclusion Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
