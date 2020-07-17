Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

305 Seclusion Blvd. Available 08/10/20 4/2 Open Concept Home Located in the Heart of Crestview and Pet Friendly - Easy commute to bases, beaches, and shopping. 3/2 home with office that can be used as 4th bedroom is convenient and located in the heart of Crestview. Neutral paint in the home. Open back deck. 2 car garage. Split floor plan, spacious kitchen, large living room and more. No inside smoking. Pets will be allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee with owner approval.



(RLNE5902177)