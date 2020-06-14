All apartments in Crestview
Last updated March 21 2019 at 1:14 PM

1568 Texas Pkwy

1568 Texas Pkwy · (813) 321-0166
Location

1568 Texas Pkwy, Crestview, FL 32536

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1568 Texas Pkwy · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garage
air conditioning
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3/2 home with 1 car garage for rent in Crestview! - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located just minutes from Interstate 10! This home features tile flooring throughout, a 1 car garage, an open kitchen with all white appliances, three spacious bedrooms, and a nice backyard. More pictures to come soon. Come take a look at this one today! It won't last long.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE3721180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1568 Texas Pkwy have any available units?
1568 Texas Pkwy has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1568 Texas Pkwy have?
Some of 1568 Texas Pkwy's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1568 Texas Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1568 Texas Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1568 Texas Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1568 Texas Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 1568 Texas Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 1568 Texas Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 1568 Texas Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1568 Texas Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1568 Texas Pkwy have a pool?
No, 1568 Texas Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 1568 Texas Pkwy have accessible units?
Yes, 1568 Texas Pkwy has accessible units.
Does 1568 Texas Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 1568 Texas Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1568 Texas Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1568 Texas Pkwy has units with air conditioning.
