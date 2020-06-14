117 Mill Pond Cove

Amenities

HOME FOR RENT IN CRESTVIEW! Located south of I10 off John King Rd and convenient to just about everything Crestview. large family room and outdoor storage shed. The privacy fence has been strategically placed to provide a safe play area without obstructing the view from the large deck where you can enjoy the back yard patio deck that backs up to a pond. Home was built in 1997, 1117 sqft, and is 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and one car garage.Renting for $1300 per month (1 year lease + security deposit) Tenant is responsible for all utilities (including electricity, gas, and water/sewer/trash) for the duration of the lease. Section 8 and HUD approved. PETS OK WITH APPROVAL.