117 Mill Pond Cove
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:11 PM

117 Mill Pond Cove

117 Mill Pond Cove · (850) 240-9297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

117 Mill Pond Cove, Crestview, FL 32539

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
HOME FOR RENT IN CRESTVIEW! Located south of I10 off John King Rd and convenient to just about everything Crestview. large family room and outdoor storage shed. The privacy fence has been strategically placed to provide a safe play area without obstructing the view from the large deck where you can enjoy the back yard patio deck that backs up to a pond. Home was built in 1997, 1117 sqft, and is 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and one car garage.Renting for $1300 per month (1 year lease + security deposit) Tenant is responsible for all utilities (including electricity, gas, and water/sewer/trash) for the duration of the lease. Section 8 and HUD approved. PETS OK WITH APPROVAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Mill Pond Cove have any available units?
117 Mill Pond Cove has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 117 Mill Pond Cove currently offering any rent specials?
117 Mill Pond Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Mill Pond Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Mill Pond Cove is pet friendly.
Does 117 Mill Pond Cove offer parking?
Yes, 117 Mill Pond Cove does offer parking.
Does 117 Mill Pond Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Mill Pond Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Mill Pond Cove have a pool?
No, 117 Mill Pond Cove does not have a pool.
Does 117 Mill Pond Cove have accessible units?
No, 117 Mill Pond Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Mill Pond Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Mill Pond Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Mill Pond Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Mill Pond Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
