Country Club, FL
Fairway View
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:51 PM

Fairway View

6881 NW 173rd Dr · (305) 930-7207
Location

6881 NW 173rd Dr, Country Club, FL 33015

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 years AGO

1 Bedroom

Astor-1

$1,330

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Bradley-1

$1,580

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairway View.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
gym
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to luxury and convenience, situated right in the heart of Miami Lakes, Hialeah. At Fairway View Apartments, you can live as if you're on vacation. With a dedicated staff, gated entry and turquoise-blue pool, you'll be able to melt away the stress and troubles of any day.Where else can you kick back on your own private sundeck, with not one, but two dogs at your feet, over a resort-style pool with enough umbrellas for all of your friends? And with its very own playground, Fairway View Apartments caters to families as well as pets!Conveniently situated near the heart of Hialeah, those living in Fairway View Apartments, enjoy walking to wherever they need to go. Hialeah's favorite open-air mall, Main Street Shopping Center, is just a fifteen minute walk away and a handful of restaurants are just around the corner on NW 67th and NW 169th. Are you a St. Thomas student? The University is minutes from our front doors.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairway View have any available units?
Fairway View offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,330 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,580. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Fairway View have?
Some of Fairway View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairway View currently offering any rent specials?
Fairway View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairway View pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairway View is pet friendly.
Does Fairway View offer parking?
Yes, Fairway View offers parking.
Does Fairway View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fairway View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairway View have a pool?
Yes, Fairway View has a pool.
Does Fairway View have accessible units?
No, Fairway View does not have accessible units.
Does Fairway View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairway View has units with dishwashers.
Does Fairway View have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fairway View has units with air conditioning.
