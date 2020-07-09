Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking gym bbq/grill business center car wash area clubhouse hot tub internet access online portal package receiving

Welcome to luxury and convenience, situated right in the heart of Miami Lakes, Hialeah. At Fairway View Apartments, you can live as if you're on vacation. With a dedicated staff, gated entry and turquoise-blue pool, you'll be able to melt away the stress and troubles of any day.Where else can you kick back on your own private sundeck, with not one, but two dogs at your feet, over a resort-style pool with enough umbrellas for all of your friends? And with its very own playground, Fairway View Apartments caters to families as well as pets!Conveniently situated near the heart of Hialeah, those living in Fairway View Apartments, enjoy walking to wherever they need to go. Hialeah's favorite open-air mall, Main Street Shopping Center, is just a fifteen minute walk away and a handful of restaurants are just around the corner on NW 67th and NW 169th. Are you a St. Thomas student? The University is minutes from our front doors.