Amenities
7210 Northwest 179th Street Apt #105, Hialeah, FL 33015 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Martha Salcedo, United Realty, (305) 988-2968. Available from: 07/02/2020. No pets allowed. Nice 2 bed unit, semi-open kitchen, tiled and carpeted flooring, big living room, and closet space. Beautiful residential area in Hialeah, super close to main avenues, restaurants, grocery stores, and parks. Pool, gym, tennis court, sauna, tub. Amazing amenities. 2 parking spaces. [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3613182 ]