Last updated July 18 2020 at 5:52 AM

7210 Northwest 179th Street

7210 Northwest 179th Street · (305) 988-2968
Location

7210 Northwest 179th Street, Country Club, FL 33015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,490

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
tennis court
sauna
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
7210 Northwest 179th Street Apt #105, Hialeah, FL 33015 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Martha Salcedo, United Realty, (305) 988-2968. Available from: 07/02/2020. No pets allowed. Nice 2 bed unit, semi-open kitchen, tiled and carpeted flooring, big living room, and closet space. Beautiful residential area in Hialeah, super close to main avenues, restaurants, grocery stores, and parks. Pool, gym, tennis court, sauna, tub. Amazing amenities. 2 parking spaces. [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3613182 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7210 Northwest 179th Street have any available units?
7210 Northwest 179th Street has a unit available for $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7210 Northwest 179th Street have?
Some of 7210 Northwest 179th Street's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7210 Northwest 179th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7210 Northwest 179th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7210 Northwest 179th Street pet-friendly?
No, 7210 Northwest 179th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Country Club.
Does 7210 Northwest 179th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7210 Northwest 179th Street offers parking.
Does 7210 Northwest 179th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7210 Northwest 179th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7210 Northwest 179th Street have a pool?
Yes, 7210 Northwest 179th Street has a pool.
Does 7210 Northwest 179th Street have accessible units?
No, 7210 Northwest 179th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7210 Northwest 179th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7210 Northwest 179th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7210 Northwest 179th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7210 Northwest 179th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
