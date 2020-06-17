6353 SW 29th St

Amenities

Brand New Contemporary Style home centrally located in the Schenley Park Area. This bright home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and an open floor plan with a gourmet style kitchen. Additional features include wood cabinetry, white quartz counter-tops, custom wood closets, porcelain tiles, impact windows and doors, and a one car garage. This home sits on a 7,500 square foot lot, and has a beautiful terrace/yard with plenty of room for family and friends. Tenant occupied until April 15, 2020. Twenty four hour notice for all showings.