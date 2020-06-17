All apartments in Coral Terrace
Find more places like 6353 SW 29th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Terrace, FL
/
6353 SW 29th St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

6353 SW 29th St

6353 Southwest 29th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coral Terrace
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

6353 Southwest 29th Street, Coral Terrace, FL 33155
Coral Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New Contemporary Style home centrally located in the Schenley Park Area. This bright home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and an open floor plan with a gourmet style kitchen. Additional features include wood cabinetry, white quartz counter-tops, custom wood closets, porcelain tiles, impact windows and doors, and a one car garage. This home sits on a 7,500 square foot lot, and has a beautiful terrace/yard with plenty of room for family and friends. Tenant occupied until April 15, 2020. Twenty four hour notice for all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6353 SW 29th St have any available units?
6353 SW 29th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 6353 SW 29th St have?
Some of 6353 SW 29th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6353 SW 29th St currently offering any rent specials?
6353 SW 29th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6353 SW 29th St pet-friendly?
No, 6353 SW 29th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Terrace.
Does 6353 SW 29th St offer parking?
Yes, 6353 SW 29th St does offer parking.
Does 6353 SW 29th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6353 SW 29th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6353 SW 29th St have a pool?
No, 6353 SW 29th St does not have a pool.
Does 6353 SW 29th St have accessible units?
No, 6353 SW 29th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6353 SW 29th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6353 SW 29th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6353 SW 29th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6353 SW 29th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Coral Terrace 2 BedroomsCoral Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Coral Terrace 3 BedroomsCoral Terrace Dog Friendly Apartments
Coral Terrace Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FL
Pinecrest, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale