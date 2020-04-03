All apartments in Coral Terrace
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:16 PM

5770 La Luneta Ave

5770 La Luneta Avenue · (305) 798-8685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5770 La Luneta Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL 33155
Coral Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 8 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Chic & elegant home available for rent in Schenley Park! Built in 2008, this 6-bed, 7.5-bath home was beautifully designed with expansive living spaces filled with natural sunlight. The living room & foyer serve as the grand entrance with double-height ceilings, large impact windows facing the lush backyard, fireplace, & marble floors. Across the open family room sits the sophisticated kitchen with a breakfast area facing the pool, large island with sitting area, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas stove, & wine cooler. Upstairs, the oversized master suite offers a walk-in closet, lux bath & romantic terrace overlooking the garden. Privately gated with a huge pool with spa, covered patio with summer kitchen, & equipped with an elevator, 2-car garage & full-house generator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5770 La Luneta Ave have any available units?
5770 La Luneta Ave has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5770 La Luneta Ave have?
Some of 5770 La Luneta Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5770 La Luneta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5770 La Luneta Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5770 La Luneta Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5770 La Luneta Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Terrace.
Does 5770 La Luneta Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5770 La Luneta Ave does offer parking.
Does 5770 La Luneta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5770 La Luneta Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5770 La Luneta Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5770 La Luneta Ave has a pool.
Does 5770 La Luneta Ave have accessible units?
No, 5770 La Luneta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5770 La Luneta Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5770 La Luneta Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5770 La Luneta Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5770 La Luneta Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
