5770 La Luneta Ave

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Chic & elegant home available for rent in Schenley Park! Built in 2008, this 6-bed, 7.5-bath home was beautifully designed with expansive living spaces filled with natural sunlight. The living room & foyer serve as the grand entrance with double-height ceilings, large impact windows facing the lush backyard, fireplace, & marble floors. Across the open family room sits the sophisticated kitchen with a breakfast area facing the pool, large island with sitting area, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas stove, & wine cooler. Upstairs, the oversized master suite offers a walk-in closet, lux bath & romantic terrace overlooking the garden. Privately gated with a huge pool with spa, covered patio with summer kitchen, & equipped with an elevator, 2-car garage & full-house generator.