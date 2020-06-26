All apartments in Coral Springs
The Hamptons on Heron Bay

11100 Heron Bay Blvd · (954) 699-0072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11100 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL 33076
Heron Bay

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3121 · Avail. now

$1,701

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

Unit 4821 · Avail. now

$1,726

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

Unit 2021 · Avail. now

$1,726

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2624 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Unit 1422 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1592 sqft

Unit 3224 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,341

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4516 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,690

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1690 sqft

Unit 2716 · Avail. now

$2,705

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1690 sqft

Unit 2116 · Avail. now

$2,705

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1690 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hamptons on Heron Bay.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
e-payments
internet access
lobby
trash valet
Now Touring By Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in-person tour. We cant wait to MEET YOU IN PERSON! Welcome to The Hampton's on Heron Bay, offering luxury apartments in Coral Springs, Fl. Our one, two and three-bedroom apartments provide the lifestyle you deserve in six-floor plan designs with features that you will crave in your next apartment home. Our newly renovated apartments include stainless steel appliances, crown molding, wood flooring, tile backsplash, and more. Other features included in several designs are chefs island or breakfast bar, attached one or two-car garages, wood-burning fireplace, and eat-in kitchen. Our apartments near Parkland, FL are conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment hot spots. Located in the A-rated school district of Parkland, Fl, our apartments will fit into any lifestyle. We have taken apartment living in Coral Springs, FL to the next level with outstanding amenities that include two swimming pools with hot tubs, outdoor kitchen and grilling area, double tennis court, playground, and more. If your lifestyle is less active, visit our expansive clubhouse for our coffee bar, business center, and sitting area. Get fit in our fitness center that offers both cardio and strength training options. Our pet-friendly apartments also include a dog park for playtime with your lovable companion. The Hampton's on Heron Bay Apartments located near Parkland, Fl, provide amazing apartment living in the convenient neighborhood of Heron Bay. Call today for your tour and discover why The Hampton's on Heron Bay will be your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $30/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: 50 lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hamptons on Heron Bay have any available units?
The Hamptons on Heron Bay has 22 units available starting at $1,701 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Hamptons on Heron Bay have?
Some of The Hamptons on Heron Bay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hamptons on Heron Bay currently offering any rent specials?
The Hamptons on Heron Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hamptons on Heron Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hamptons on Heron Bay is pet friendly.
Does The Hamptons on Heron Bay offer parking?
Yes, The Hamptons on Heron Bay offers parking.
Does The Hamptons on Heron Bay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Hamptons on Heron Bay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hamptons on Heron Bay have a pool?
Yes, The Hamptons on Heron Bay has a pool.
Does The Hamptons on Heron Bay have accessible units?
No, The Hamptons on Heron Bay does not have accessible units.
Does The Hamptons on Heron Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, The Hamptons on Heron Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Hamptons on Heron Bay have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Hamptons on Heron Bay has units with air conditioning.
