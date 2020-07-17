Springs West 11152

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool

Available 08/03/20 ******Available AUGUST 3. Quick approval!!



Springs West



MOVE-IN COSTS:

3 x the rent

$100 per single applicant, $150 per married couple -Background Application Fee

Owner pays water, trash, and sewer

No pet deposit



REQUIREMENTS:

****600+ credit score******

No evictions

Clear background check and rental history

Pet-friendly



FEATURES:

Beautifully renovated

Tile throughout (no carpet)

Full washer and dryer

Bathroom accessible from the bedroom and the kitchen

Modern ceiling fans in every room

Walk-in closet

Stainless steel appliances

Parking always available and secured



ADDITIONAL RENTALS:

***Sorry No Real Estate Agents.

Contact Robin, Property Manager, CELL 954-793-2144 (text/call) or Office (no text) 954-667-7388



(RLNE5914312)