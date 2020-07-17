All apartments in Coral Springs
Springs West 11152
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

Springs West 11152

11152 West Sample Road · (954) 793-2144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11152 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1695 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Available 08/03/20 ******Available AUGUST 3. Quick approval!!

Springs West

MOVE-IN COSTS:
3 x the rent
$100 per single applicant, $150 per married couple -Background Application Fee
Owner pays water, trash, and sewer
No pet deposit

REQUIREMENTS:
****600+ credit score******
No evictions
Clear background check and rental history
Pet-friendly

FEATURES:
Beautifully renovated
Tile throughout (no carpet)
Full washer and dryer
Bathroom accessible from the bedroom and the kitchen
Modern ceiling fans in every room
Walk-in closet
Stainless steel appliances
Parking always available and secured

ADDITIONAL RENTALS:
https://sflrentals.rentlinx.com/listings

***Sorry No Real Estate Agents.
Contact Robin, Property Manager, CELL 954-793-2144 (text/call) or Office (no text) 954-667-7388

(RLNE5914312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Springs West 11152 have any available units?
Springs West 11152 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Springs West 11152 have?
Some of Springs West 11152's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Springs West 11152 currently offering any rent specials?
Springs West 11152 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Springs West 11152 pet-friendly?
Yes, Springs West 11152 is pet friendly.
Does Springs West 11152 offer parking?
Yes, Springs West 11152 offers parking.
Does Springs West 11152 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Springs West 11152 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Springs West 11152 have a pool?
Yes, Springs West 11152 has a pool.
Does Springs West 11152 have accessible units?
No, Springs West 11152 does not have accessible units.
Does Springs West 11152 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Springs West 11152 has units with dishwashers.
Does Springs West 11152 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Springs West 11152 has units with air conditioning.
