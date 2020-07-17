Springs West 11152

Amenities
Available 08/03/20 ******Available AUGUST 3. Quick approval!!
Springs West
MOVE-IN COSTS:
3 x the rent
$100 per single applicant, $150 per married couple -Background Application Fee
Owner pays water, trash, and sewer
No pet deposit
REQUIREMENTS:
****600+ credit score******
No evictions
Clear background check and rental history
Pet-friendly
FEATURES:
Beautifully renovated
Tile throughout (no carpet)
Full washer and dryer
Bathroom accessible from the bedroom and the kitchen
Modern ceiling fans in every room
Walk-in closet
Stainless steel appliances
Parking always available and secured
ADDITIONAL RENTALS:
***Sorry No Real Estate Agents.
Contact Robin, Property Manager, CELL 954-793-2144 (text/call) or Office (no text) 954-667-7388
