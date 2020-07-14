Park Place At Turtle Run

Lease Length: 7-13 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $70 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Doberman, Pit Bulls, American Pit Bulls/Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, Chow.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet