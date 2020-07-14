All apartments in Coral Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 PM

Park Place At Turtle Run

3600 Terrapin Ln · (334) 357-8334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3600 Terrapin Ln, Coral Springs, FL 33067
Turtle Run

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 809 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,204

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 2013 · Avail. now

$1,204

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 801 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,209

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1901 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,626

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Place At Turtle Run.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Enjoy resort style living at its finest at Park Place at Turtle Run. From our oversized one and two bedroom apartment homes to our vast array of amenities, you’ll find everything that you are looking for in apartment living. Our homes feature scenic views from large screened in patios or balconies, fully equipped kitchens and fireplaces in select homes. Residents enjoy unwinding by our luxurious pool with sundeck and playing racquetball or tennis. Located in Coral Springs, Florida minutes from Sawgrass Expressway and walking distance to lakes, waterways and shopping! Come home to Park Place... lease today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $70 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Doberman, Pit Bulls, American Pit Bulls/Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, Chow.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Place At Turtle Run have any available units?
Park Place At Turtle Run has 14 units available starting at $1,204 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park Place At Turtle Run have?
Some of Park Place At Turtle Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Place At Turtle Run currently offering any rent specials?
Park Place At Turtle Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Place At Turtle Run pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Place At Turtle Run is pet friendly.
Does Park Place At Turtle Run offer parking?
Yes, Park Place At Turtle Run offers parking.
Does Park Place At Turtle Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Place At Turtle Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Place At Turtle Run have a pool?
Yes, Park Place At Turtle Run has a pool.
Does Park Place At Turtle Run have accessible units?
No, Park Place At Turtle Run does not have accessible units.
Does Park Place At Turtle Run have units with dishwashers?
No, Park Place At Turtle Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Park Place At Turtle Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park Place At Turtle Run has units with air conditioning.
