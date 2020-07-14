Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Enjoy resort style living at its finest at Park Place at Turtle Run. From our oversized one and two bedroom apartment homes to our vast array of amenities, you’ll find everything that you are looking for in apartment living. Our homes feature scenic views from large screened in patios or balconies, fully equipped kitchens and fireplaces in select homes. Residents enjoy unwinding by our luxurious pool with sundeck and playing racquetball or tennis. Located in Coral Springs, Florida minutes from Sawgrass Expressway and walking distance to lakes, waterways and shopping! Come home to Park Place... lease today!