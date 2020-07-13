Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub

Welcome to The Palms at Forest Hills, a perfect combination of true convenience, value and comfort! Our tranquil community is the perfect oasis after a long and hectic day. Relax alongside our refreshing pool with friends and family; you'll be glad you made The Palms your new home. The Palms at Forest Hills offers contemporary living with newly renovated one and two bedroom homes that feature new kitchens with black appliances, spacious living rooms with designated dining areas, comfortable and cozy bedrooms with walk-in closets and attached baths, brushed nickel fixtures and lighting, and private patios and balconies to take in the beautiful landscaped grounds of your new community. You will find amenities and conveniences just steps from your front door.