Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Palms at Forest Hills

2940 Forest Hills Blvd · (954) 289-0484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2940 Forest Hills Blvd, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Forest Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B-3A · Avail. Sep 1

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit B-3O · Avail. Sep 12

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palms at Forest Hills.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome to The Palms at Forest Hills, a perfect combination of true convenience, value and comfort! Our tranquil community is the perfect oasis after a long and hectic day. Relax alongside our refreshing pool with friends and family; you'll be glad you made The Palms your new home. The Palms at Forest Hills offers contemporary living with newly renovated one and two bedroom homes that feature new kitchens with black appliances, spacious living rooms with designated dining areas, comfortable and cozy bedrooms with walk-in closets and attached baths, brushed nickel fixtures and lighting, and private patios and balconies to take in the beautiful landscaped grounds of your new community. You will find amenities and conveniences just steps from your front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Ample Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palms at Forest Hills have any available units?
Palms at Forest Hills has 2 units available starting at $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Palms at Forest Hills have?
Some of Palms at Forest Hills's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palms at Forest Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Palms at Forest Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palms at Forest Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Palms at Forest Hills is pet friendly.
Does Palms at Forest Hills offer parking?
Yes, Palms at Forest Hills offers parking.
Does Palms at Forest Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Palms at Forest Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Palms at Forest Hills have a pool?
Yes, Palms at Forest Hills has a pool.
Does Palms at Forest Hills have accessible units?
No, Palms at Forest Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Palms at Forest Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palms at Forest Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does Palms at Forest Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Palms at Forest Hills has units with air conditioning.
