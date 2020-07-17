All apartments in Coral Springs
9605 NW 4th St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

9605 NW 4th St

9605 Northwest 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9605 Northwest 4th Street, Coral Springs, FL 33071
Oakwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Freshly painted 2x2 villa in Coral Springs. Close to the mall and conveniently located near shopping plazas. Washer/dryer combo inside unit. Unit features a screened patio. Tile floorings throughout. Split bedroom layout. Requirements: 630+ credit, 2 vehicles per unit, No prior eviction, 3 months total to move-in (1st month + 2 months worth of Security Deposit), 1 pet max 20 lbs max -> $250 pet fee, monthly income 3x rent (gross),
Application process takes up to three weeks. Application fees are: Association fee: $120, Landlord fee: $25

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
fee: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9605 NW 4th St have any available units?
9605 NW 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Springs, FL.
What amenities does 9605 NW 4th St have?
Some of 9605 NW 4th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9605 NW 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
9605 NW 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9605 NW 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9605 NW 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 9605 NW 4th St offer parking?
No, 9605 NW 4th St does not offer parking.
Does 9605 NW 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9605 NW 4th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9605 NW 4th St have a pool?
Yes, 9605 NW 4th St has a pool.
Does 9605 NW 4th St have accessible units?
No, 9605 NW 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9605 NW 4th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9605 NW 4th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9605 NW 4th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9605 NW 4th St does not have units with air conditioning.
