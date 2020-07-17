9605 NW 4th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Freshly painted 2x2 villa in Coral Springs. Close to the mall and conveniently located near shopping plazas. Washer/dryer combo inside unit. Unit features a screened patio. Tile floorings throughout. Split bedroom layout. Requirements: 630+ credit, 2 vehicles per unit, No prior eviction, 3 months total to move-in (1st month + 2 months worth of Security Deposit), 1 pet max 20 lbs max -> $250 pet fee, monthly income 3x rent (gross),

Application process takes up to three weeks. Application fees are: Association fee: $120, Landlord fee: $25