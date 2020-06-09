All apartments in Coral Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103

8801 Wiles Road · (786) 704-7337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8801 Wiles Road, Coral Springs, FL 33067
Pine Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
8801 Wiles Rd # 103 - Property Id: 227400

Nicely Maintained 2 Bedrooms 2 baths In Coral Springs. Property Features : Nice Open Concept kitchen with Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, Ceramic floors throughout , Freshly Painted , Washer/Dryer . Gated Community with Two pools, club house, gym, tennis court, business center, plenty of parking for guests. Great schools! Easy access to Highways Shopping -Dining, WATER INCLUDED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227400
Property Id 227400

(RLNE5802034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103 have any available units?
8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103 have?
Some of 8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103 currently offering any rent specials?
8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103 is pet friendly.
Does 8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103 offer parking?
Yes, 8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103 does offer parking.
Does 8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103 have a pool?
Yes, 8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103 has a pool.
Does 8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103 have accessible units?
No, 8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8801 Wiles Rd # 103 103 does not have units with air conditioning.
