6686 W Sample Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

WOWZER!!! BRIGHT AND UPGRADED CONDO ON THE TOP FLOOR OVERLOOKING NATURE PRESERVE. WELL MAINTAINED GATED COMMUNITY WITH RESORT STYLE AMENITIES. CENTRALLY LOCATED NEAR MAJOR ROADWAYS AND SHOPPING. SCREENED BALCONY WITH STORAGE. CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOM AND LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. CROWN MOLDING IN LIVING, DINING, AND BEDROOM. GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN AND BATH. WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT. WATER, SEWER, AND TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT. VERY CLEAN AND READY TO GO. GREAT LANDLORD! 640 MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED BY HOA. NO PETS