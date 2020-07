Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent location! Very roomy townhouse, wood floors on first and second level living areas. Tile in kitchen and baths. New bathroom first floor, master bathroom upgraded. Screened patio, Split A/C (2 units upstairs and downstairs), detached garage, full size washer and dryer. There are tons of storage throughout.

Close to shoppings, parks, restaurants, highways and much more.