4243 NW 115th Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 2nd floor unit in beautiful Coral Springs. Enjoy this affordable 2 bedroom 2 bath home close to major shopping centers and the Sawgrass Expressway. Enjoy the community pool and all Coral Springs has to offer. Come and see it today.