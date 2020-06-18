All apartments in Coral Springs
4243 NW 115th Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

4243 NW 115th Avenue

4243 Northwest 115th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4243 Northwest 115th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Wood Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 2nd floor unit in beautiful Coral Springs. Enjoy this affordable 2 bedroom 2 bath home close to major shopping centers and the Sawgrass Expressway. Enjoy the community pool and all Coral Springs has to offer. Come and see it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4243 NW 115th Avenue have any available units?
4243 NW 115th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Springs, FL.
What amenities does 4243 NW 115th Avenue have?
Some of 4243 NW 115th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4243 NW 115th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4243 NW 115th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4243 NW 115th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4243 NW 115th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 4243 NW 115th Avenue offer parking?
No, 4243 NW 115th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4243 NW 115th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4243 NW 115th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4243 NW 115th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4243 NW 115th Avenue has a pool.
Does 4243 NW 115th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4243 NW 115th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4243 NW 115th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4243 NW 115th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4243 NW 115th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4243 NW 115th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
