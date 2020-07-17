424 NW 101st Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

The lake views are amazing! 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with Over-sized Fenced Yard. large updated pool and Patio with travertine marble. Entertain on your patio/ BBQ area overlooking the lake. Well lighted for the evening entertaining. Kitchen has granite counter tops, custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wood flooring though-out , Master bedroom and second bedroom downstairs. Master bath with marble and stone. All other bedrooms upstairs. Freshly painted/ new ROOF! NW A/C with 3 zones! Keeps Cold! Rental includes all lawn and pool maintenance. NO HOA!