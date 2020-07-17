All apartments in Coral Springs
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

424 NW 101st Ave

424 Northwest 101st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

424 Northwest 101st Avenue, Coral Springs, FL 33071
Oakwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
The lake views are amazing! 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with Over-sized Fenced Yard. large updated pool and Patio with travertine marble. Entertain on your patio/ BBQ area overlooking the lake. Well lighted for the evening entertaining. Kitchen has granite counter tops, custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wood flooring though-out , Master bedroom and second bedroom downstairs. Master bath with marble and stone. All other bedrooms upstairs. Freshly painted/ new ROOF! NW A/C with 3 zones! Keeps Cold! Rental includes all lawn and pool maintenance. NO HOA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 NW 101st Ave have any available units?
424 NW 101st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Springs, FL.
What amenities does 424 NW 101st Ave have?
Some of 424 NW 101st Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 NW 101st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
424 NW 101st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 NW 101st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 424 NW 101st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 424 NW 101st Ave offer parking?
No, 424 NW 101st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 424 NW 101st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 NW 101st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 NW 101st Ave have a pool?
Yes, 424 NW 101st Ave has a pool.
Does 424 NW 101st Ave have accessible units?
No, 424 NW 101st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 424 NW 101st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 NW 101st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 NW 101st Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 424 NW 101st Ave has units with air conditioning.
