Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:33 AM

4141 NW 114th Ave #3

4141 Northwest 114th Avenue · (954) 383-7687
Location

4141 Northwest 114th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Wood Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #3 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled, centrally located 2/2 - Property Id: 225215

Spacious and cozy , totally remodeled 2/2 apartment in a four unit complex available. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, wood plank tile floor. Plenty of closet space. This property is managed by a responsible landlord; Applicants are required to complete a rental application. don't miss this opportunity! NO PETS, please! Call owner Kornel at 954-383-7687!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225215
Property Id 225215

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5566596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 NW 114th Ave #3 have any available units?
4141 NW 114th Ave #3 has a unit available for $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4141 NW 114th Ave #3 have?
Some of 4141 NW 114th Ave #3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 NW 114th Ave #3 currently offering any rent specials?
4141 NW 114th Ave #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 NW 114th Ave #3 pet-friendly?
No, 4141 NW 114th Ave #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 4141 NW 114th Ave #3 offer parking?
No, 4141 NW 114th Ave #3 does not offer parking.
Does 4141 NW 114th Ave #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4141 NW 114th Ave #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 NW 114th Ave #3 have a pool?
No, 4141 NW 114th Ave #3 does not have a pool.
Does 4141 NW 114th Ave #3 have accessible units?
No, 4141 NW 114th Ave #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 NW 114th Ave #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4141 NW 114th Ave #3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4141 NW 114th Ave #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4141 NW 114th Ave #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
