4060 NW 106th Dr

Amenities
Amazing House for Rent - Property Id: 289783
Beautiful 2,808 sqft Updated Home with 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths, 2 Car garage Single family house in an excellent location. This property features: New Barrel Roof, New Impact Doors & Windows, New Window Blinds, New kitchen Cabinets , New stainless-steel appliances, Freshly painted, Porcelain floors throughout the all house, big screened pool, Canal View, Plenty of Parking Space, Easy access to Highways( minutes from Sawgrass Expressway ) Shopping -Dining, Good schools. ******** NO HOA APPROVAL!!!********
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289783
Property Id 289783
(RLNE5816740)