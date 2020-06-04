All apartments in Coral Springs
Location

4060 Northwest 106th Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Chevy Chase

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $3000 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Amazing House for Rent - Property Id: 289783

Beautiful 2,808 sqft Updated Home with 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths, 2 Car garage Single family house in an excellent location. This property features: New Barrel Roof, New Impact Doors & Windows, New Window Blinds, New kitchen Cabinets , New stainless-steel appliances, Freshly painted, Porcelain floors throughout the all house, big screened pool, Canal View, Plenty of Parking Space, Easy access to Highways( minutes from Sawgrass Expressway ) Shopping -Dining, Good schools. ******** NO HOA APPROVAL!!!********
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289783
Property Id 289783

(RLNE5816740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4060 NW 106th Dr have any available units?
4060 NW 106th Dr has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4060 NW 106th Dr have?
Some of 4060 NW 106th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4060 NW 106th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4060 NW 106th Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4060 NW 106th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4060 NW 106th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4060 NW 106th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4060 NW 106th Dr does offer parking.
Does 4060 NW 106th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4060 NW 106th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4060 NW 106th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4060 NW 106th Dr has a pool.
Does 4060 NW 106th Dr have accessible units?
No, 4060 NW 106th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4060 NW 106th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4060 NW 106th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4060 NW 106th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4060 NW 106th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
