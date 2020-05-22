All apartments in Coral Springs
Find more places like 2850 Forest Hills Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Springs, FL
/
2850 Forest Hills Blvd
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:41 AM

2850 Forest Hills Blvd

2850 Forest Hills Boulevard · (954) 918-6988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Springs
See all
Forest Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2850 Forest Hills Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Forest Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
"Open Living Room,ample kitchen space, granite countertops, new stove/oven, wooden cabinets, stainless steel appliances, French door refrigerator w/ 2 extra drawers, & high efficiency front loading Washer/Dryer. Screened-in patio, amazing view of lake & community pool. 2 Master-Sized Berms each with His/Hers Closets, upgraded bathrooms. Located in the heart of Coral Springs, walking distance to variety entertainment & dining options. Friendly Neighborhood perfect for taking leisurely strolls or morning jog. Numerous parks & community library nearby."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 Forest Hills Blvd have any available units?
2850 Forest Hills Blvd has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2850 Forest Hills Blvd have?
Some of 2850 Forest Hills Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2850 Forest Hills Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2850 Forest Hills Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 Forest Hills Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2850 Forest Hills Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 2850 Forest Hills Blvd offer parking?
No, 2850 Forest Hills Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2850 Forest Hills Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2850 Forest Hills Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 Forest Hills Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2850 Forest Hills Blvd has a pool.
Does 2850 Forest Hills Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2850 Forest Hills Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 Forest Hills Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2850 Forest Hills Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2850 Forest Hills Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2850 Forest Hills Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2850 Forest Hills Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33076
Sabal Pointe
12000 W Sample Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Innovo Living on Atlantic
790 Harbor Inn Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33071
Sherwood on the Park
1599 NW 91st Ave
Coral Springs, FL 33071
Palms at Forest Hills
2940 Forest Hills Blvd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Park Place At Turtle Run
3600 Terrapin Ln
Coral Springs, FL 33067
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Club Lake Pointe
555 Lakeview Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33071

Similar Pages

Coral Springs 1 BedroomsCoral Springs 2 Bedrooms
Coral Springs Apartments with PoolCoral Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Coral Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest HillsWindham
Country Club Village
Oakwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity