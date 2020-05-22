2850 Forest Hills Blvd

Amenities
"Open Living Room,ample kitchen space, granite countertops, new stove/oven, wooden cabinets, stainless steel appliances, French door refrigerator w/ 2 extra drawers, & high efficiency front loading Washer/Dryer. Screened-in patio, amazing view of lake & community pool. 2 Master-Sized Berms each with His/Hers Closets, upgraded bathrooms. Located in the heart of Coral Springs, walking distance to variety entertainment & dining options. Friendly Neighborhood perfect for taking leisurely strolls or morning jog. Numerous parks & community library nearby."