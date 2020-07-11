Rent Calculator
Home
/
Coral Springs, FL
/
2740 Forest Hills Blvd
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2740 Forest Hills Blvd
2740 Forest Hills Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
2740 Forest Hills Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Forest Hills
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
NICE APARTMENT WHIS 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOM NICE PALCE TO LIVE. YOU NEED TO SEE!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2740 Forest Hills Blvd have any available units?
2740 Forest Hills Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coral Springs, FL
.
Is 2740 Forest Hills Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2740 Forest Hills Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2740 Forest Hills Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2740 Forest Hills Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coral Springs
.
Does 2740 Forest Hills Blvd offer parking?
No, 2740 Forest Hills Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2740 Forest Hills Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2740 Forest Hills Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2740 Forest Hills Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2740 Forest Hills Blvd has a pool.
Does 2740 Forest Hills Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2740 Forest Hills Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2740 Forest Hills Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2740 Forest Hills Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2740 Forest Hills Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2740 Forest Hills Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
