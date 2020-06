Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath town home located in Coral Springs. Very spacious, neat and clean. Tile throughout. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Well kept community located at the end of cul-de-sac. Close to schools, shopping and many restaurants. No pets allowed. 24 hour property management. **SHOW ASSIST VACANT ON LOCKBOX**