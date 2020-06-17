All apartments in Coral Springs
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:39 PM

12210 Royal Palm Blvd

12210 Royal Palm Boulevard · (954) 650-0827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12210 Royal Palm Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL 33065

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit E6 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
*VACANT* REDUCED!! Updated 2nd floor 2/2 unit with full size washer/dryer, Brand new kitchen w/wood cabinets & Stainless Steel appliances, New tile floors throughout, split bedroom floor plan, updated master bath, 2 closets in master and screened in balcony with extra storage closet. Pet friendly (under 20lbs). Water included. Community pool. Walking distance to Westchester Elementary & Coral Springs Aquatic Center. Minutes from the Florida Panthers Ice Den & Sawgrass Expressway. Close to shopping, dining, parks and top rated schools. Assn. requires each applicant to have 650 minimum credit score. See attachments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12210 Royal Palm Blvd have any available units?
12210 Royal Palm Blvd has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12210 Royal Palm Blvd have?
Some of 12210 Royal Palm Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12210 Royal Palm Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12210 Royal Palm Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12210 Royal Palm Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12210 Royal Palm Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 12210 Royal Palm Blvd offer parking?
No, 12210 Royal Palm Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 12210 Royal Palm Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12210 Royal Palm Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12210 Royal Palm Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 12210 Royal Palm Blvd has a pool.
Does 12210 Royal Palm Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12210 Royal Palm Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12210 Royal Palm Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12210 Royal Palm Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 12210 Royal Palm Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12210 Royal Palm Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
