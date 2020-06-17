12210 Royal Palm Blvd

Amenities

*VACANT* REDUCED!! Updated 2nd floor 2/2 unit with full size washer/dryer, Brand new kitchen w/wood cabinets & Stainless Steel appliances, New tile floors throughout, split bedroom floor plan, updated master bath, 2 closets in master and screened in balcony with extra storage closet. Pet friendly (under 20lbs). Water included. Community pool. Walking distance to Westchester Elementary & Coral Springs Aquatic Center. Minutes from the Florida Panthers Ice Den & Sawgrass Expressway. Close to shopping, dining, parks and top rated schools. Assn. requires each applicant to have 650 minimum credit score. See attachments.