11555 NW 35TH ST
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

11555 NW 35TH ST

11555 NW 35th St · No Longer Available
Location

11555 NW 35th St, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Castlewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Coral Springs Townhome - Property Id: 120682

Nice 3 bedroom town home in west Coral Springs. All appliances including washer and dryer in the unit. Tiled downstairs and laminate flooring upstairs. Large shared backyard with Shopping and transportation nearby.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11555 NW 35TH ST have any available units?
11555 NW 35TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Springs, FL.
What amenities does 11555 NW 35TH ST have?
Some of 11555 NW 35TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11555 NW 35TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
11555 NW 35TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11555 NW 35TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 11555 NW 35TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 11555 NW 35TH ST offer parking?
No, 11555 NW 35TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 11555 NW 35TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11555 NW 35TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11555 NW 35TH ST have a pool?
No, 11555 NW 35TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 11555 NW 35TH ST have accessible units?
No, 11555 NW 35TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 11555 NW 35TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 11555 NW 35TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11555 NW 35TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 11555 NW 35TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
