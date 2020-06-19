11555 NW 35th St, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Castlewood
Amenities
in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Coral Springs Townhome - Property Id: 120682
Nice 3 bedroom town home in west Coral Springs. All appliances including washer and dryer in the unit. Tiled downstairs and laminate flooring upstairs. Large shared backyard with Shopping and transportation nearby. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120682 Property Id 120682
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
