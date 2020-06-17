Rent Calculator
Home
/
Coral Springs, FL
/
10218 Twin Lakes Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 17
10218 Twin Lakes Dr
10218 Twin Lakes Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10218 Twin Lakes Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33071
Lakewood Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifull spacious 2/2 washer and dryer inside the Unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10218 Twin Lakes Dr have any available units?
10218 Twin Lakes Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coral Springs, FL
.
Is 10218 Twin Lakes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10218 Twin Lakes Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10218 Twin Lakes Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10218 Twin Lakes Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coral Springs
.
Does 10218 Twin Lakes Dr offer parking?
No, 10218 Twin Lakes Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10218 Twin Lakes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10218 Twin Lakes Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10218 Twin Lakes Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10218 Twin Lakes Dr has a pool.
Does 10218 Twin Lakes Dr have accessible units?
No, 10218 Twin Lakes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10218 Twin Lakes Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10218 Twin Lakes Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10218 Twin Lakes Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10218 Twin Lakes Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
