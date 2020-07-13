All apartments in Coral Gables
The Residences At Merrick Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

The Residences At Merrick Park

4251 Salzedo St · (484) 302-7167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Now offering one month rent free! We are open and accepting tours. Also offering special pricing & flexible leases for our first responders!
Location

4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL 33146
Village of Merrick Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit W-612 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,168

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit W-513 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 902 sqft

Unit W-512 · Avail. now

$2,179

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit W-514 · Avail. now

$2,818

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Unit E-204 · Avail. now

$3,088

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit E-509 · Avail. now

$4,165

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1802 sqft

Unit E-609 · Avail. now

$4,180

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1802 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Residences At Merrick Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
game room
internet access
lobby
online portal
Elegance, refinement, and style are the defining attributes of The Residences at Merrick Park apartments in Coral Gables, FL. Luxury and vitality await you at our apartments near Coconut Grove, FL. With immaculate one, two, and three bedroom floorplans, our over one hundred customized and distinctive residences will speak for themselves when you tour these, the best Coral Gables, FL apartments.You'll find everything you need or want, all at one ideal Coral Gables address. The Residences at Merrick Park Apartment Community is designed as the ideal urban residential, retail and office community. Schedule a time to tan in our tanning beds or relax with your friends over a game of billiards. At the center of our community of Coral Gables apartments is a sun drenched deck with lush tropical landscaping surrounding the resort-style swimming pool. Here, residents of our Coconut Grove, FL apartments relax, greet their neighbors and enjoy South Florida's outdoor lifestyle year-round.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Residences At Merrick Park have any available units?
The Residences At Merrick Park has 8 units available starting at $2,168 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Residences At Merrick Park have?
Some of The Residences At Merrick Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Residences At Merrick Park currently offering any rent specials?
The Residences At Merrick Park is offering the following rent specials: Now offering one month rent free! We are open and accepting tours. Also offering special pricing & flexible leases for our first responders!
Is The Residences At Merrick Park pet-friendly?
Yes, The Residences At Merrick Park is pet friendly.
Does The Residences At Merrick Park offer parking?
Yes, The Residences At Merrick Park offers parking.
Does The Residences At Merrick Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Residences At Merrick Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Residences At Merrick Park have a pool?
Yes, The Residences At Merrick Park has a pool.
Does The Residences At Merrick Park have accessible units?
Yes, The Residences At Merrick Park has accessible units.
Does The Residences At Merrick Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Residences At Merrick Park has units with dishwashers.
Does The Residences At Merrick Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Residences At Merrick Park has units with air conditioning.
