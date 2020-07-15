Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool bike storage valet service cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse e-payments game room hot tub internet access key fob access lobby media room nest technology online portal package receiving playground pool table yoga

Everything, Next to Home.



Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment … and a myriad of day and night lifestyle choices that makes your Reserve address your ideal address.



The Reserve was created to accommodate your desires, meet your needs and support your dreams. It’s new and modern. Uncommonly luxurious. And built with easy access to designated parking in the garage as well as the premium retail complex and array of offices at The Plaza.