Coral Gables, FL
The Reserve at The Plaza
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:35 AM

The Reserve at The Plaza

122 Sevilla Ave · (305) 614-1708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
ONE MONTH FREE on 13 month leases!
Location

122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Crafts

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Reserve at The Plaza.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
e-payments
game room
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
yoga
Everything, Next to Home.

Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment … and a myriad of day and night lifestyle choices that makes your Reserve address your ideal address.

The Reserve was created to accommodate your desires, meet your needs and support your dreams. It’s new and modern. Uncommonly luxurious. And built with easy access to designated parking in the garage as well as the premium retail complex and array of offices at The Plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $750 per pet.
fee: $500 per pet.
limit: 2 pets per apartment.
rent: $25/month per pet.
restrictions: No aggressive breeds allowed. Please call our leasing office for our complete pet policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Reserve at The Plaza have any available units?
The Reserve at The Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Gables, FL.
What amenities does The Reserve at The Plaza have?
Some of The Reserve at The Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Reserve at The Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
The Reserve at The Plaza is offering the following rent specials: ONE MONTH FREE on 13 month leases!
Is The Reserve at The Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, The Reserve at The Plaza is pet friendly.
Does The Reserve at The Plaza offer parking?
Yes, The Reserve at The Plaza offers parking.
Does The Reserve at The Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Reserve at The Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Reserve at The Plaza have a pool?
Yes, The Reserve at The Plaza has a pool.
Does The Reserve at The Plaza have accessible units?
Yes, The Reserve at The Plaza has accessible units.
Does The Reserve at The Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Reserve at The Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Does The Reserve at The Plaza have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Reserve at The Plaza has units with air conditioning.
