Amenities
Everything, Next to Home.
Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment … and a myriad of day and night lifestyle choices that makes your Reserve address your ideal address.
The Reserve was created to accommodate your desires, meet your needs and support your dreams. It’s new and modern. Uncommonly luxurious. And built with easy access to designated parking in the garage as well as the premium retail complex and array of offices at The Plaza.