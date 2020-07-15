The Fountains Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities garage parking pool on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Luxury living at an affordable price in the heart of beautiful, historic Coral Gables! A charming, quaint, unique community located within walking distance to downtown Coral Gables which has wonderful shopping and dinning venues. Close to Miami International Airport, Coral Gables Hospital, University of Miami and major highways. The community has 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, elevators, underground parking garage, laundry room facility on each floor, free gas for cooking and hot water and a sparkling swimming pool.