Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:09 AM

The Fountains Apartments

235 Sidonia Ave · (937) 529-0205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

235 Sidonia Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Douglas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Fountains Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
parking
pool
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Luxury living at an affordable price in the heart of beautiful, historic Coral Gables! A charming, quaint, unique community located within walking distance to downtown Coral Gables which has wonderful shopping and dinning venues. Close to Miami International Airport, Coral Gables Hospital, University of Miami and major highways. The community has 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, elevators, underground parking garage, laundry room facility on each floor, free gas for cooking and hot water and a sparkling swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Fountains Apartments have any available units?
The Fountains Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Fountains Apartments have?
Some of The Fountains Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Fountains Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Fountains Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Fountains Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Fountains Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Fountains Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Fountains Apartments offers parking.
Does The Fountains Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Fountains Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Fountains Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Fountains Apartments has a pool.
Does The Fountains Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Fountains Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Fountains Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, The Fountains Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Fountains Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, The Fountains Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.

