Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Completely remodeled apartment in the heart of Coral Gables. Very spacious open floor plans with 2 large rooms and 2 baths. Enjoy beautiful views of the city skyline from the balcony. Brand new a/c and open Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile floors thru out, washer and dryer inside the unit. Only 4 units per floor. Take the free trolley to miracle mile for some great shopping and dining only minutes away. Unit will not last!!!