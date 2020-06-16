All apartments in Coral Gables
Coral Gables, FL
888 S Douglas Rd 1602F
888 S Douglas Rd 1602F

888 S Douglas Rd · (305) 431-4717
Location

888 S Douglas Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Douglas

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1602F · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Puerta De Palmas - Property Id: 174438

Beautiful unit in the most elegant building in Coral Gables. The unit has ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and hardwood floors in living areas. Spacious kitchen with wooden cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. One of the few units with two parking spaces. Enjoy the breathtaking views of the city from the large balcony. The building has a pool, fitness center, business center, and management on-site.
If you would like to see this rental space or similar rentals to this one, please feel free to give me a call. Fernando Fernandez, Mr.305 Realtor, (305) 431-4717, Mr305Realtor.com.
Property Id 174438

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

