888 S Douglas Rd 1602F

Beautiful unit in the most elegant building in Coral Gables. The unit has ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and hardwood floors in living areas. Spacious kitchen with wooden cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. One of the few units with two parking spaces. Enjoy the breathtaking views of the city from the large balcony. The building has a pool, fitness center, business center, and management on-site.

If you would like to see this rental space or similar rentals to this one, please feel free to give me a call. Fernando Fernandez, Mr.305 Realtor, (305) 431-4717, Mr305Realtor.com.

No Pets Allowed



